Six people have been charged in a drug-trafficking conspiracy, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Tennessee said in a press release today.
Jose Cruz Landeroz-Tovar, Mariono Gonzales, Luis Albert Cruz, Aldolfo Dominguez, Luis Fernando Pena-Fierro, and Maria Magana, all of Mexico, were arrested on March 10, 2020, in the Northern District of Georgia by agents of Homeland Security Investigations on charges involving the conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.
All six of the defendants had their initial appearance on March 10 in U.S. District Court in Knoxville.
If convicted, each defendant faces a mandatory term of imprisonment of 10 years with a maximum term of life, at least five years on supervised release, and a fine of up to $10 million.
The affidavit alleges that a drug trafficking organization coordinated the distribution of kilogram quantities of methamphetamine from the Northern District of Georgia into the Eastern District of Tennessee and other areas. During the investigation, using a variety of investigative techniques, law enforcement identified a stash location in the Northern District of Georgia.
On March 9, 2020, a federal search warrant was executed at that location and approximately 864 kilograms of methamphetamine were seized. A search warrant at a separate location yielded an additional 52 kilograms of methamphetamine. In total, the seized methamphetamine has a street level value in excess of $13 million.
