Seven local students were named this week among about 16,000 semifinalists in the 66th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.
Six are from Maryville High School: Vivan Chen, Kendra M. Day, Joshua Driskill, Charles R. Hasting, Ryan J. McCrory and James "Alex" Robertson.
Lorae E. Deaton of Alcoa High School also is a semifinalist.
The seniors have the opportunity to compete for some 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $30 million that will be offered next spring.
More than 1.5 million juniors entered the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2019 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT). Less than 1% become semifinalists by being among the highest-scoring entrants in their state.
