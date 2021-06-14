Six Maryville firefighters recently were promoted, the city announced Monday in a Facebook post.
Firefighter Engineers Michael Doherty, Daniel Fipps, Patrick McGinley, Chance Hawkins, Mark Hasty and Chris Pereda were promoted to sergeant on June 8.
"Chief Tony J. Crisp and the Maryville Fire Department would like to congratulate the following firefighters in their recent promotions on June 8th, 2021. ... Congratulations!" the post states.
Crisp serves as chief of both the Maryville Police and Fire departments.
