Alcoa’s city-center project Springbrook Farm took several strides toward commercial development during Alcoa Planning Commission’s October meeting as officials approved six different requests for the area including several to approve early plans for three new restaurants and a hotel.
Numerous development requests in 2021 have focused on very specific elements of the multifaceted reuse project at the former ALCOA West Plant property — namely houses, apartments, hotels and now restaurants.
Thursday, these included developers’ interest in building a Kickback Jack’s sports bar in the area and an Asia Cafe Express.
Developers and planners are collaborating to figure out how each of these will fit into the big picture of Springbrook Farm, which essentially will be a new downtown.
Planning needs there include complex traffic patterns, pedestrian accesses, design qualifications and a host of other considerations.
The Kickback Jack’s was only a concept plan review, representing a potential idea that developers could move forward with, not a guaranteed development approval, though the city’s planning staff did recommend it.
The Texas Roadhouse relocating just across North Hall Road was the first restaurant to score plan approval from the commission in January 2020. Even though that project hasn’t made any significant advances since then, other restaurants have expressed interest in building right next to it in space clearly visible from North Hall Road.
That’s where both developers with Kickback Jack’s and the Asia Cafe have considered building.
Requests for site plan approval for the Asia Cafe came from Brandy Zackery of Arnold Consulting Engineering Services Inc. Though notes never refer to “Asia Cafe Express” specifically, designs have the restaurant’s name on them and show a drive-thru-type eatery.
One of these was announced in Maryville early this year.
Another drive-thru restaurant was proposed during Thursday’s meeting, this one in conjunction with another hotel on Tesla Boulevard near the Hunt Road Bridge.
This was another request for concept plan approval. It came from Chris Soro of C2RL Engineering Inc. but the designs were prepared by North Carolina-based RealtyLink, which also is involved in overseeing a single-family home development in Springbrook Farm on Mills Street.
City engineers in a master plan of the area created in 2017 always intended to accept hotel developments at Springbrook Farm’s north end.
A Marriott-brand Fairfield Inn there was the first to move there.
Other Springbrook Farm-related requests Thursday included reconfiguration of parcels, splitting them to prepare for development, and one request to extend a private road.
In other action Thursday, planning commissioners:
• Approved a request from Zeb Benson of MBI Companies Inc. to turn three lots on Melody Lane into two lots.
• Approved a request from David Poe of Batson, Himes, Norvell & Poe for site plan approval at the Alcoa Mini-Storage on U.S. Highway 129, Starlite and Reed roads.
• Approved a request from Bill Seeley of Seeley Wallis Investments LLC for site plan approval for a TDOT perimeter fence on Middlesettlements Road.
• Approved a request from a request by Rusty Baksa of Land Development Solutions for site-plan approval for modifications related to construction of a storage building and utility trailer sales operations established at 3262 Alcoa Highway.
