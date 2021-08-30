Blount County Sheriff’s deputies arrested six teens early Saturday, Aug. 28, and charged them for a vandalism spree that last week caused more than $30,000 in damage to vehicles.
Three 18-year-olds face one count each of vandalism exceeding $500 and are being held on bonds totaling $250,000 each.
Jacob Aspen Storm Perkins, Russell Road, Rockford, is charged with 13 additional counts of vandalism. Mallory Jade Taylor, also of Russell Road, is charged with 10 more counts of vandalism. Maxwell Anderson Cook, Mason Court, Maryville, is charged with nine other counts of vandalism, according to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office.
They are scheduled to appear at 9 a.m. hearings Friday, Sept. 3, in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Three 17-year-old boys also were charged with multiple counts of vandalism by delinquent and taken to the Blount County Juvenile Facility, with juvenile court hearings scheduled within 72 hours.
Blount County deputies and Alcoa police officers took out a total of 190 warrants on the six teens.
BCSO and the Alcoa Police Department began receiving reports last week of vehicle windows being broken with rocks and BB guns. At least 14 vehicles were reported with broken windshields and dents between Aug. 24-25 in Rockford and Louisville.
Most of the reports deputies took were in the areas of Russell Road/Old Knoxville Highway/Pellissippi as well as Mentor and Johnston roads.
About 4:44 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, an Alcoa Police officer responded to a report of a front windshield being damaged on Cherry Street and also found two other windshields damaged on that street.
A Blount County deputy patrolling the area of Russell Road early Saturday observed a vehicle matching the description of the one suspected in the vandalisms.
The deputy turned around and attempted to make contact with the vehicle when the driver began to make a series of maneuvers and turned down Bullen Emert Lane, a dead-end road.
When the deputy made a traffic stop, Cook, Perkins, Taylor and one of the juveniles were inside.
BSCO reported that through the investigation deputies discovered a carbon dioxide-powered BB gun and learned of the two other juveniles, whom the teens had dropped off at a Russell Road residence earlier.
