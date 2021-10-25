For event planners Belva Crowe and Patty Johnson, Saturday night’s reunion for 1970-75 Maryville High School graduates was bittersweet.
The two of them, along with 14 other volunteers, spent three years planning for the reunion that was rescheduled three times. The original date was in April 2020, when COVID-19 cases and stay-at-home mandates were climbing worldwide.
Crowe said she got the idea to have the event shortly after she moved back to Maryville from Kentucky in 2018.
“It was hard to link,” Crowe said. “Even though you have the internet, you still couldn’t see everybody, so that was how I had the brainstorm of just doing this. Because I missed so many people, being out of the loop here, basically. And I thought, ‘Well, let’s just do a big one.’ You know, our last big hoopla.”
She graduated in 1971, so this year marked the 50-year anniversary. For others, the years ranged from 51 to 46 years since graduation.
“I just had this whim that I wanted to do this, and I put my heart in it,” Crowe said. “Put your heart in something and you can do anything.”
Crowe said they sent out more than 500 invitations and had a turnout of close to 300. When she and others began planning the event, their first step was to get into contact with everyone.
For the classmates who have died, they put together a memorial with red ribbon and yearbook photos hanging from a small tree with white, lighted flowers. A table beside the tree had six prints with a list of names spilt up by graduating classes, and an empty chair sat beside the table with an MHS letterman jacket draped over the back.
A Maryville City Schools Foundation directory from 2005 was how they started gathering information, then internet search engines and White Pages. Crowe said they had an address or phone number for everyone on their list for six years’ worth of graduating classes.
The Hilton was the largest venue Crowe said they could find, and anyone who came from out of town wouldn’t have to travel to a place to stay for the night.
Johnson, one of the other event planners, said people flew in from Colorado, California, New York, Florida and other states across the U.S.
The event cost $20,000 and was bankrolled by $50 individual tickets, donations and sponsors.
“It’s just fun to get everybody together, and these people that you have not seen in years,” Johnson said. “Some have changed a lot. Some haven’t changed any, you know.”
She and Crowe agreed that although planning the event was fun and they were proud of what they accomplished, it was a lot of stress and effort.
“We will not do another one,” Johnson said. “Everybody said, ‘If there’s another class reunion, would y’all…?’ No. Somebody else will have to do it next time, because Belva and I are D-U-N. We are D-U-N done.”
Johnson said she was in charge of decorations for the night, and they knew they wanted the event to be an occasion people could dress up for.
The room was filled with round tables covered in white cloth, a black strip and a clear vase filled with baby’s-breaths and red flowers.
A table by the front stage had the state championship football trophy from 1970, Johnson said, adding “we played loudly, and it was freezing cold that night.”
Alcoa Week, as she called it, is one of her favorite memories from high school, because of the intensity of the rivalry.
“Of course, there was a lot of stuff that you might get arrested for today or kicked out of school,” Johnson said, “as far as throwing eggs and painting and that kind of stuff.”
She recalled the time that one of the football captains swam into the Alcoa Duck Pond and planted a rebel flag in the middle in a nod to the MHS nickname, she said.
The retired Maryville College man’s basketball coach, Randy Lambert, gave a short speech before the music and dancing started.
“You may not have felt in your high school years, but hopefully you will feel it tonight as we return to our roots, the place where it all started,” Lambert said. “We all need to be proud of our hometown and realize it is where our story began. We should never forget who we are and where we came from. Welcome home.”
