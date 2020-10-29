All summer long, the Greenway family at 1202 Oak Park Ave. in Maryville enjoyed fresh tomatoes and other veggies from their garden.
It was Sarah Greenway who started the project, with help from her son, 14-year-old Jackson. He built the raised bed boxes his mom used, and it was a successful project, said Jason Greenway, Sarah’s husband and Jackson’s father.
“She had been taking care of the garden all summer,” Jason said. “We have had tomatoes and green beans and other things.”
Then cooler weather set in and the gardens played out. There they sat, until this family got the idea for a Halloween display. They went out and bought skeletons and placed them at the boxes, with tools in hand. A hat and bandanna were added attire.
The neighbors have really loved them, Jason said. Some are calling them “COVID gardeners,” but all are having a good laugh, he said. This family might have even inspired some of the other fall displays in their neighborhood. Jason said it’s been a fun project that is getting lots of attention.
The night a Daily Times photographer stopped by, the Greenways were in their front yard holding Bible study. Jason said he saw the photographer drive by several times. It probably looked strange for him to see skeletons in the yard with people gathered all around, the homeowner said.
