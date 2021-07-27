Sky City Entrepreneur Center in Maryville has hired Shannon Bryant as the center’s new community manager. In this role, Bryant will promote the space, foster partnerships and grow engagement among the center’s members.
“I have always believed in the power of local businesses and startups to shape a community’s character,” Bryant said. “Providing a space for entrepreneurs to get started without a huge amount of overhead gives them a better launchpad for success. I love getting to know these hardworking people and watching their dreams take flight.”
Bryant grew up in her parents’ small business and has more than 15 years of experience in journalism and marketing, including 10 years at Shopper-News, a community newspaper formerly headquartered in North Knox County. The publication focused on community news with an emphasis on local businesses. She and her son moved to Maryville two years ago.
“We’re so glad to have Shannon on board,” said Jeremy LaDuke, president of the Sky City board of directors. “Our board of directors worked hard to get the doors open, but having someone present and promoting the space day to day will make a huge difference.”
“I’d like to invite everyone to stop by Sky City for a visit and see everything we have to offer,” Bryant said. “Whether you’re looking for a quiet place to work remotely or a private office for your small business or startup, or anything in between, we have what you need.
“Here, the sky isn’t the limit. It’s the next step on your business journey.”
Sky City Entrepreneur Center is a nonprofit business incubator and coworking space, the only coworking space in Blount County. Each member of the space gets access to gig internet, a kitchenette, conference room, printer and other shared resources. The center also offers a large meeting space available to the public, plus networking and educational opportunities. For more information, visit www.skycityinitiative.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.