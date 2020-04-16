Despite the current spike in unemployment across Tennessee, March's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remains relatively unchanged, only increasing one- tenth of a percentage point to 3.5%.
According to a press release, the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development did not begin to see an unprecedented increase in unemployment claims until the third and fourth weeks of March.
The survey the federal government conducts to determine the number of unemployed workers in each state took place in Tennessee between March 8-14, which explains why the current unemployment rate does not reflect the struggle many Tennesseans are facing, the agency said.
Nationally, unemployment typically increases nearly a full percentage point in March. The seasonally adjusted rate for the United States is up by nine-tenths of a percentage point to 4.4%.
