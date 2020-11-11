Rob Sliker, of Bryan Insurance Group, has been promoted and will now manage the Personal Risk Advisors and Client Retention Specialist, in addition to his own clients.
Sliker has been with Bryan Insurance Group since 2018 and in the insurance business for over 25 years.
“We are excited to have Rob in this new role, he’s done a great job with our clients and is always willing to help his fellow team members”, says Matthew Bryan, President of Bryan Insurance Group.
