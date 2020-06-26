The 15th annual SlimFest concert in Alcoa has been canceled because of the recent rise in COVID-19 cases.
“It’s not easy to have something that goes on for that length of time, and then break the (streak),” organizer Steve “Slim” Stilts said. “It was tough.”
Stilts said he made the decision to call off the annual August concert because he was worried with all the people it takes to organize the event that it may not have come to fruition if organizers had to adhere to coronavirus restrictions such as staying 6 feet apart. He also was concerned that hosting a gathering during the coronavirus pandemic could tarnish the event’s reputation.
SlimFest is held on the first Saturday in August in the parking lot of New Midland Plaza. The concert has been raising money for various philanthropic organizations since its inception 15 years ago.
“Blount County has been awesome in supporting us in the past and hopefully in the future,” Stilts said in an email. “In these crazy and unusual times the past few months have been changed for us all, but hopefully the future of these special youth programs will survive, because I love kids, and they are our future.”
Stilts is hoping that in August 2021, SlimFest will be back and ready to rock New Midland Plaza once again.
SlimFest began as a way for Stilts to celebrate his 50th birthday in 2006 and he was looking for a way to turn his celebration into a way to give back, The Daily Times reported. Blount County Sheriff James Berrong and Maryville Police Chief Tony Crisp convinced him that he should help underprivileged children to enjoy Christmas. The rest is history as the SlimFest concert has served as a fundraiser for Blount County’s Shop with a Cop program ever since.
This year’s funds were planned to not only help fund the annual Shop with a Cop event, but also a portion of the funds also would have been donated to the Blount County Education Foundation and Be Aware Blount.
SlimFest raised $40,000 during its first year, and SlimFest’s 14 concerts — with the help of sponsors — has raised more than $1 million for various philanthropic organizations.
Even without a show this year, Stilts is hopeful community members will donate to the SlimFest’s beneficiaries.
To donate to these three programs, mail donations to SlimFest, P.O. Box 6886, Maryville, Tennessee 37802, or visit Slimfest.org.
