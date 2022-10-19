A mini subdivision in Royal Oaks received the final sign off from the Maryville Planning Commission. Plans show 16 additional housing units connected by extending Doral Drive and rounding the drive at the end.
Referred to as Spyglass Loop subdivision in planning documents, the inner-neighborhood development will be located on 8 acres at the edge of the subdivision but doesn’t interfere with Royal Oaks Conservancy efforts to transform neighborhood land into a public park.
In 2021, the planning commission signed off on a preliminary design of the subdivision and finalized that decision on Monday, Oct. 17.
During a phone call with The Daily Times on Wednesday, Councilman Fred Metz, who also serves on the planning commission, said developers Concord Properties, Inc. made all the necessary improvements from their 2021 plans.
In a previous meeting when further development of Royal Oaks was under consideration, several community members attended and spoke at the podium against the city allowing the project to move forward.
Metz said no area neighbors came to the meeting on Monday with concerns.
Unless denied by the Royal Oaks Property Owners Association, the subdivision is ready to start construction.
ROC started efforts several years ago to conserve open property within the neighborhood with trails and greenspace. ROC President Matt Jagnow told The Daily Times on Wednesday that the new subdivision will not have any impact on park plans nor was it a surprise.
Concord Properties also own a tract of land a little smaller than 8 acres to the east and toward the middle of Royal Oaks. It is a mostly wooded area that would be costly to develop, Jagnow said. Although ROC and Concord have not settled on an agreement, Jagnow said donating the property for the park has been discussed.
Partnering with the city of Maryville is a last step ROC needs to complete before it can move forward with a grant that will fund creating the park.
Before deciding on a partnership, Jagnow said the city is waiting to receive input from the Royal Oaks community whether or not most residents want the park. Over the past week, Jagnow said a community survey has received 163 responses — 75% in favor and 25% opposed.
Of the opposed who gave a reason, he said surveyors listed concern for public property within the private neighborhood increasing traffic and decreasing safety.
