A 2.0-magnitude earthquake hit Maryville early Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey confirmed.
USGS maps show the quake happened at 7:27 a.m. and was centered in the Windridge subdivision between Windridge Drive and Carowinds Circle.
Ten people had reported the quake to USGS by 11 a.m.
This is the fourth small quake in Blount County since March 1, according to USGS data.
There was one 1.8-magnitude event in Friendsville on March 1 and two minutes apart in Maryville on March 3 — a 2.1-magnitude earthquake in Eagleton Village and a 2.5-magnitude earthquake close by.
Each of these of these was approximately 6 miles (18 kilometers) deep.
