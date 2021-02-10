The Blount County Public Library will host a Smart Cycling Traffic Skills 101 course on Saturday, March 20.
The course will include tips and techniques that increase the benefits and safety of vehicular bicycling, also known as bicycle driving. There will be a combination of both online instruction and on-road practice.
To receive certification for the course, the online instruction portion must be completed before March 20.
Pre-registration is required and all participations must have a bicycle in good working condition, front white light and red reflector and a bike helmet. A red light and full water bottle are recommended.
For course information and to register, email Donna@jeffrothcyclingfoundation.org or call 865-803-8887.
