SmartBank has opened a new location in Alcoa. Located at 109 Associates Boulevard, in Springbrook Corporate Center, it joins over 30 other branch locations and two loan production offices spread through Tennessee, Alabama and Florida.
With the opening of this new location, SmartBank has hired a new branch sales manager, Mary Martin. Martin is a Knoxville native, has experience in business and commercial lending and business development and serves on many boards including the Blount County Habitat for Humanity Board of Directors, the Tennessee Valley Fair Foundation Board of Directors and the Community School of the Arts Board of Directors.
