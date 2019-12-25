Requests to renovate an empty building in Alcoa may pave the way for a new branch location for a Knoxville-based banking company that has been recently extending its reach in Blount County.
Come 2020, the exterior of the former BB&T bank on Associates Boulevard may be changed to reflect its new ownership. Jennifer King with DEI Inc. made a request for site plan approval in November, and it was unanimously approved by Alcoa’s planning commission.
The Knoxville-headquartered SmartBank is set to make the currently vacant bank building its new home and will change several exterior features accordingly.
“There are no actual site improvements that are taking place on this property,” City Planner Jeremy Pearson told planning commissioners. “They’re making some changes to add more modern touches.”
Those changes won’t alter the building drastically, but they will add several new features, according to notes on the request.
Plans show the white columns on portions of the building facing Hall Road will either be removed or replaced with wrapped stone, as will columns at the building’s drive-thru.
SmartBank’s logo will be placed on the portico above the building’s main entrance.
Notes also show the building’s roof will be changed from its present shingles to tin roofing.
Landscaping also was listed as a matter related to the approval, and Pearson said people involved in the project will meet with the tree board as a part of preparations to reopen the bank.
Expanding in Blount
Plans to make a home in the Associates Boulevard location follow another local SmartBank announcement, namely the formation of a local board of directors.
A recent press release from SmartBank said the board is meant to “grow the organization” locally as it advances its market presence and forms relationships with Blount organizations.
The six members of the board include business owners and real estate investors.
“Blount County is a special place with special people, and I’m excited to work with this talented group and fully expect them to make an immediate impact on our vision for SmartBank in Blount County,” Blount County market executive David Conner said in the release.
SmartBank’s parent company, SmartFinancial, already has been a presence in the county.
In June 2018, the company announced an agreement to acquire Foothills Bank & Trust and its parent company, Foothills Bancorp, at that time worth around $215 million. Press releases from that deal showed that after the acquisition, SmartFinancial was expected to have total consolidated assets of more than $2.2 billion.
The former BB&T bank land on Associates Boulevard is currently owned by a business called 1419 Parkway LLC — which records show is the office of Five Oaks Development Office in Sevierville — and was sold on Nov. 19 for $565,000, according to parcel data. The building has a total 2,466 feet of space and sits on just more than 1 acre of land.
Before the conclusion of the November meeting in which commissioners approved renovations on the building, City Manage Mark Johnson told his colleagues he had personal financial interest he needed to make public.
“In accordance with state law I have to disclose that I am a stockholder (in SmartBank),” he said. “I certainly don’t have a controlling interest though,” he added to laughs.
He voted with the rest of the commissioners to allow the renovations.
No opening date for the SmartBank branch has been announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.