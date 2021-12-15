One of Blount County’s oldest funeral homes has been sold to a Canadian-based company, but the former owners want residents to rest assured that services under the Smith name will not be affected.
The sale of Smith Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Life and Legacy Cremation Center, Smith Event Centers, Grandview Cemetery and Cremation by Grandview — collectively known as the Smith family of businesses — was finalized in mid-November. Canadian-based Park Lawn Corp. purchased the properties for more than $10.2 million, but Lynn Gibson — one of four co-owners of the Smith franchise that agreed to the sale — reassured The Daily Times that area residents who have come to depend on the Smith end-of-life quality of care will notice no changes but improvements.
“Park Lawn was not the first group to reach out to us,” Gibson said in an email to The Daily Times. “In fact, we get regular calls each year from larger conglomerate firms and private equity groups who are interested in acquiring Smiths. None of the other groups have been compelling largely because how they would want to change Smiths to be something we are not.
“Park Lawn’s decentralized management approach is totally different. They are not a consolidator, but an operations organization. We connected with this approach immediately because our interest has never been to sell out to the largest bidder, but to develop a plan to keep the Smith brand as the Smith brand far into the future.
“In fact, we continue to develop and promote leaders from within our company, and we continue to employ both third and fourth generations of leaders who love our community and have a passion for serving families while living here,” he added.
Next year, Smith Mortuary will celebrates its 60th anniversary. Founder Leonard Smith got his start at another Blount County funereal institution, McCammon-Ammons, before establishing Smith in 1962 with Don Gibson. Ralph Chambers joined them in 1969, and Grandview Cemetery was added to the properties in 1975. As the business grew, more amenities were added, including the Life Event Center in 2003, Smithview Pavilion in 2008 and the Smith Professional Center in 2012.
“For nearly 60 years, the Smith businesses have set out to honor the life and legacy of each and every family we serve through meaningful experiences,” Gibson said in a press release on behalf of the four former owners, including Lisa Gibson, Jason Chambers and Justin Chambers. “We are dedicated to professional excellence and are excited to join an organization that shares these same core values and commitment to the families in our community.”
Seeds of the sale, Gibson added, were planted in 2020, when a professional peer suggested a meeting with Park Lawn representatives, who had become aware of the Blount-based company’s reputation for quality of service. Based in Toronto with U.S. headquarters in Houston, Park Lawn “and its subsidiaries own and operate businesses including cemeteries, crematoria, funeral homes, chapels, planning offices and a transfer service” in “three Canadian provinces and 15 U.S. states,” according to a press release.
“We are thrilled with this new collaboration, because many funeral homes want to partner with Park Lawn, but they are very selective about who they choose to join their growing international team,” the Gibsons and Chambers said in a joint statement. “This doesn’t mean that we ‘sold out.’ We will continue to be a family-run business in Blount County. The Chambers and Gibson families, along with our local staff who have been here with us for decades, will continue to manage and run our organization just like always, serving local families in our community with funerals, memorials, weddings, and other celebrations of life.
“Park Lawn will provide us with greater resources, support and new opportunities for collaboration with other family-run funeral homes and cemeteries from around the country. One of the first initiatives we’ll explore together is to share our Grandview Legacy Trail and Pavilion concepts with other perpetual-care cemeteries, including our award-winning grief-support program, the Healing Path.”
According to Blount County property records, the Grandview Cemetery transaction totaled almost 107 acres of property, sold for $6,358,805. Smith Funeral and Creation Service, including the surrounding Smithview Professional Park on more than 13 acres, was sold to Park Lawn for $3,880,000.
“The Smith businesses are nationally renowned, dynamic and innovative businesses and their addition to our family firmly establishes (Park Lawn’s) presence in Eastern Tennessee,” said J. Bradley Green, CEO of Park Lawn, in a press release. “We look forward to continuing and building onto the esteemed reputation of the Smith businesses with the Chambers and Gibson families.”
”We are very excited about the future of Smiths, because we have a sustainable long-term plan to ensure the high level of service we provide our community,” Gibson added. “Our company began with a simple purchase of land from Maryville College in the 1960s. The founder of the college, Rev. Isaac Anderson, had a wonderful saying that is just as powerful and true as it ever was. Our purpose in undertaking this new chapter of Smiths echoes the wise sentiment of Dr. Anderson’s famous words: ‘To do good on the largest possible scale.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.