An event planned for April 30 may not be your typical family outing on a Sunday afternoon, but it has been designed to give peace of mind and answers surrounding the subject of death and dying in a non-threatening, positive way.
The Smith Life & Legacy Expo begins at 10 a.m. and concludes at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at Smith Funeral and Cremation Service at 1402 Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville, and at Grandview Cemetery, 2304 Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville.
Jenni Bryant, manager at Smith Funeral and Cremation Service as well as a funeral director and embalmer, said more than 30 vendors, including estate planners, hospice, emergency services, assisted living and wellness facilities, Blount County Office on Aging, the Veterans Affairs Office, Tennessee Donor Services as well as food trucks and face painters will be situated around the grounds of both the Smith campus and Grandview Cemetery. In addition, many of the facilities will be open for touring including the funeral home, crematory, mausoleum and cemetery office. Bryant said, “We will have a grave dug and have someone there answering questions about the actual grave. We’ll have someone there demonstrating how to clean markers at the cemetery. Our flower shop will be open and all our event centers will be open. We have four now — Smithview Pavilion, the Life Event Center, Hampton Hall and the Grandview Pavilion and Legacy Trail at Grandview Cemetery.”
Everything is offered at no charge, except for purchasing food from the food trucks.
Answering awkward questions
Author and grief specialist, Dr. Jason Troyer, will facilitate a 2 p.m. panel discussion at the Life Event Center with several death doulas, who offer companionship, comfort and guidance to those facing a terminal illness or death. Bryant described a death doula as being similar to a midwife, but for the dying. “They will answer all your questions about what death doulas do,” she said. “This is like an alternative to hospice, or they work with hospice.”
Staff at the funeral home will be present to answer questions.
“We will have staff stationed throughout the funeral home. They will be in the selection room where the caskets are, in the chapels, in the offices if visitors have questions about any paperwork, and we’ll also have the crematory open,” Bryant said. “We’ll have it going and they will actually be able to see inside the crematory. We’ll walk them through the cremation process a little bit, too.”
Why have this kind of expo?
Bryant said, “The reason we decided to do it was, people are morbidly curious — death has become a very taboo subject. They have awkward questions. So, we have upbeat answers to those end-of-life questions to help ease the thought of your passing or the passing of a loved one.”
Another reason is to let people know they have options other than the traditional funeral service.
“Not all people want to have a service in the chapel with the organ music,” Bryant said. “We have an outdoor pavilion, we have our indoor buildings, we can have events outside. If people don’t want to come here to the funeral home, they don’t have to.”
The Smith Life & Legacy Expo is for all age groups. Bryant said she expects to see people caring for aging parents as well as those who want to plan ahead for themselves. “And people who are just curious and want to know things, maybe who have some morbidly curious questions,” she added.
‘Just another part of life’
The expo is another way for Smith Life & Legacy to meet community needs in a caring and compassionate way.
“Ever since we opened up, we have approached life and death a little bit differently,” Bryant said. “We always think of the end of a loved one’s life as a time for reflection, appreciation and even celebration. So this is going to give you answers to those questions that you have about that and maybe make it not so hard on you.
“Death is just another part of life and it used to be a family affair, there were responsibilities that you had to take care of,” she said. “We want to bring that back as far as making death not such a taboo subject. It’s part of life; it’s going to happen. We want to help you through that. It’s going to happen. There’s a 100-percent mortality rate.”
The concert at 4 p.m. is a way to honor that celebratory aspect, Bryant said.
“That’s why we wanted to end the expo with a concert celebrating life by Pistol Creek Catch of the Day back at the Smithview Pavilion, and everybody just have a good time and enjoy things,” she said.
For more information, telephone 865-983-1000 or visit smithlifeandlegacy.com.
