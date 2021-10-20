Closing documents dated Sept. 30 show numerous detail behind how the agreement between Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. and the Blount County Industrial Development Board (IDB) will function in the coming decade.
Obtained by The Daily Times as part of a public records request, a packet of about 90 pages that includes contracts, legal descriptions, maps, letters of support and other documents reveal the mechanics of the deal that will see the firearms manufacturer move its headquarters and some manufacturing operations from Springfield, Massachusetts, to Maryville.
Set to be built on about Partnership Park North’s 240-something acres off Proffitt Springs Road just west of McGhee Tyson Airport, the Smith & Wesson project — code-named “Project Eagle” in some of the documents — is governed by an agreement in which the IDB is set to effectively own the property, facility and equipment and lease it to Smith & Wesson for several years.
This is a type of incentive model governed by state law and it’s one the IDB is already familiar with — it’s using it at Amazon’s Project Pearl in Alcoa as well.
The incentive tool is part of what’s called a “PILOT lease.” PILOT stands for “payment in lieu of taxes” and effectively allows industrial developers like Smith & Wesson and Amazon to rent their whole operation from a nonprofit, developer entity.
In this case, that’s the IDB.
This in turn allows the IDB — whose full name is “The Industrial Development Board of Blount County and the Cities of Alcoa and Maryville, Tennessee” — to become the legal industrial developer.
Since the IDB is the developer, it has a degree of power over and responsibility for the project.
For example, Smith & Wesson won’t have to pay for sewer line connections to the Maryville wastewater system. As it does with all expenditures and revenues, the IDB will split the cost for this potentially multimillion-dollar utility project 30%-30%-40%, between Alcoa, Maryville and Blount County, respectively.
Typically, the city of Maryville would make the developer pay for sewer connections, but in this case Maryville, as a part of the IDB, is one-third of the developing body.
The PILOT lease started the day it was signed — Sept. 30 — and will last until at least Dec. 31, 2030.
Smith & Wesson will dole payments out in various ways and at various rates during that time. For instance, the “basic rent” Smith & Wesson will pay for the project is $1 each Jan. 1 until 2030.
PILOT payments themselves are much higher and will start in earnest on Dec. 31, 2023, by which time the company is projected to have 200 people working at the facility and no less than $100 million in capital spending.
Then, for each tax year between Jan. 1, 2024, through Dec. 3, 2030, the company is supposed to pay the IDB 40% of taxes that would otherwise be charged for occupying and utilizing Partnership Park North.
That means Smith & Wesson will be getting the equivalent of a 60% tax break each year, amounting to millions saved by the company over the course of seven years.
After those seven years — when the PILOT’s lease term ends on Dec. 1, 2030 — Smith & Wesson has the option to buy the land, equipment and everything else they were renting from the IDB for 1$.
This complex incentive mechanism isn’t the only thing the contractual documents reveal.
They also give more precise numbers regarding what Smith & Wesson is obligated to establish with its new facility.
These include:
• No less than $120 million in spending
• No less than 620 new jobs
• A sustained average hourly wage of at least $25.97
The company’s move to Blount will be gradual, the documents indicate. One section titled “The Company’s Projections” shows Smith & Wesson estimates it will have at least 500 employees at the new facility by the end of 2024 and at least 620 by the end of 2025.
Additionally, they project at least $112 million in capital spending before 2024 is out and $120 million before the end of 2025.
Of course, the company has even higher hopes than these, given it said in Sept. 30 press releases it ultimately wanted to bring 700 jobs and $125 million to Blount.
The soon-to-be Smith & Wesson property is currently inside Alcoa city limits. But a Coordinating Committee made of leaders from the cities and the county is set to meet in early November and will change that, allowing Alcoa to relinquish the land and Maryville to capture it.
City leaders from both municipalities penned letters on Sept. 24 — to the “Project Eagle Team” — that were part of the closing document package, committing to a smooth and speedy planning process to make way for the major industrial recruit.
“Many of our staff come from the private sector and understand your desire for assurance that we will be partners and not bureaucrats,” Maryville City Manager Greg McClain wrote. “I give you my personal guarantee you will be met with a willing and professional city staff who will take you through this hand-in-hand.”
Alcoa City Manager Mark Johnson echoed this sentiment in his own letter.
“Staff will offer to work hand-in-hand with your development team in preparing submittals to any reviewing body or individual to ensure that ... plans meet the requirements for approval to the greatest extent possible,” Johnson wrote. “Even if there are minor pending or missing items, staff will recommend approval subject to the stipulation that those items are subsequently corrected to staff’s satisfaction.”
Smith & Wesson and the IDB are set to break ground at the site in the coming weeks.
