Ask Derek Eisentrout if it’s true that smoke from wildfires in the western United States has drifted east across the country, and his answer will be firm.
“That’s absolutely true and it’s absolutely out there right now,” said Eisentrout, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Morristown. “If you go outside and try to look at the mountains, you’ll probably see what looks very, very hazy. That is smoke. That is smoke from those wildfires.”
As wildfires blaze in the western United States and Canada, smoke has worked its way around “a large ridge” over the central part of the country and circulated down to East Tennessee and beyond, Eisentrout said.
“Until we get a system in here to kind of move it out, we are going to have the smoke in the area, kind of the reduced air quality,” Eisentrout said.
Specifically, the wildfires are causing so much smoke that it is lifted into a jet stream and blown across the country by eastward winds, according to Amy Huff, a senior research scientist at IM Systems Group, a contractor of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association.
It’s common for smoke to travel from the western U.S. to the east; it happens several times a year, Huff said. But it doesn’t often fall down to surface levels and affect air quality.
“What’s different this time is that there’s a high-pressure system over the eastern U.S., and that’s causing the air to sink and mix down to the surface,” Huff said.
One of the major wildfires has taken place in Oregon, where Maryville locals Peter and Amy Vandenhurk and their four children were traveling through during a recent cross-country road trip. They didn’t see the fires, but experienced the heat wave that gripped the area.
They went to Crater Lake in Oregon and it was almost 120 degrees, Peter Vandenhurk said. His wife said they drove back quickly until they reached the Rocky Mountains because their van didn’t have air conditioning; the family bought bags of ice and fans to keep cool.
“It was awful,” Amy Vandenhurk said.
There was an air-quality alert Tuesday for the Tri-Cities area in Tennessee, but not for the Blount County area, Eisentrout said. Precipitation earlier in the week helped eliminate particulate matter from the air in the area, helping the air quality, he said.
As the smoke from the wildfires settles into the Tennessee Valley, a frontal boundary is needed to disperse it.
“It’s got to go somewhere before it finally gets in concentrations that can’t be detected,” Eisentrout said.
Huff said a cold front is moving through the northeastern United States and should get to Tennessee sometime today. Smoky conditions should improve locally by Friday, she noted.
