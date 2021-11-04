The Smoky Mountain Air Show is coming back to Blount in 2022.
Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority (MKAA) in partnership with the 134th Air Refueling Wing of the Tennessee Air National Guard announced in a news conference early Thursday that the popular event will happen on Sept. 10-11 at the base.
The Blue Angels will headline the show, officials said, and more acts will be announced in the coming months.
“We get the privilege to live, work and serve in and for the greatest community anywhere on the planet, right here in East Tennessee,” 134th Wing Commander Col. Lee Hartley said as he made the announcement. “When we have the opportunity to give back to the community, it’s absolutely critical for us to do so.”
Community partners this time are the Blount-headquartered Second Harvest Food Bank and the Boys and Girls Club of the Tennessee Valley.
Both will receive proceeds from the show.
“Any revenue that we get from the show will make a great impact throughout the areas we serve,” Second Harvest Executive Director Elaine Streno said Thursday. Second Harvest serves 18 East Tennessee counties.
Boys and Girls Club of the Tennessee Valley President Bart McFadden echoed those sentiments.
The group annually serves more than 6,700 kids throughout numerous East Tennessee counties and around 1,500 a day between Knox, Blount, Loudon and Anderson counties.
“This is an amazing place to live,” McFadden said. “The people are truly what make East Tennessee one of the most amazing places to live.”
The last Smoky Mountain Airshow was in 2016. Leaders said Thursday they’ve been planning the 2022 event for years after a successful first outing.
More than 200,000 people attended that event, according to estimates. Organizers said currently they’re expecting more than 150,000 in 2022.
“It’s one of the most unique events we have in East Tennessee,” MKAA President Patrick Wilson told members of the media after the announcement. “(The) crowd size is like no other event we have. So our teams ... spend more than a year gearing up for the event.”
He said it’s “quite an impact to the airport” and that leaders there have to work closely with airlines to make sure they can still serve during this period.
“We could not put on an event of this size without the support of our local law enforcement and emergency response agencies,” Wilson added.
Both the commercial airport and the base are nearing the end of long-term projects that may be finished before the airshow: MKAA recently underwent a project that modernized its airfield — runways and equipment — and the 134th built a massive repair hangar that can house both its current and potentially more modern fuel tankers in the near future.
“We’ve been looking for an opportunity to do (this) for years now,” Hartley said, adding that between deployments, inspections and ongoing events, the windows to do a show are small.
Hartley said 2016’s event opened his eyes to local enthusiasm from all ages about the air show.
“To see the kids and their faces, on a personal level, that resonated with me,” he said. “I think I began my love for flying with my first air show. So, to be able to watch that experience replicate is very exciting.”
