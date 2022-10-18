Over a month after performers left their aerial stage, officials with the Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority and the McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base took a major step towards wrapping up the Smoky Mountain Air Show.
During a short ceremony Tuesday, Oct. 18, MKAA President Patrick Wilson and Colonel M. Lee Hartley of the 134th Air Refueling Wing presented leaders from two regional non-profits — Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee and the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley — with a check for $130,000.
The money stems from the show’s proceeds. Though admission was free, parking passes for the event offered one way of building a donation fund for the two organizations.
Second Harvest and the Boys and Girls Clubs were chosen as beneficiaries from a wide range of potential partners, Wilson said. Their reach — 18 counties for Second Harvest and five for the Boys and Girls Clubs — and frequent interaction with the greater East Tennessee community played a crucial part in that choice.
Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee’s executive director, Elaine Streno, commented that the gift amount, split evenly between her organization and the Boys & Girls Clubs, was “significant.” It could provide the organization with the funds for about a month’s worth of meals. The $65,000 are designated for the children’s feeding program, she noted.
All that Second Harvest was asked in exchange, she said, was time, and so it contributed volunteer work towards the air show.
“The airport came to see us, and asked us ‘would we be willing to receive the proceeds?’, which is not a tough question for any director,” she said.
President and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the East Tennessee Valley Bart McFadden noted that his organization currently serves around 1,600 kids a day.
“Every kid has a gap in life, and I think we see it play out so frequently in today’s world. There’s so many negative forces in their life that threaten to derail the future of our young people,” McFadden said, explaining that the air show donation will help his organization close those gaps.
For the airport authority and the air refueling wing, the offers followed from significant deliberation. “As we thought about this a little over 18 months ago now, we sat down together and started talking about some of the goals that we had for the air show,” Hartley said. “There were three big ones that stuck out in my mind: we wanted to make sure that we offered the community of East Tennessee a great air show.” Familiarizing the community with the local aviation industry was another goal.
The third goal was especially critical: turn proceeds from the show to a common benefit. “It was very, very important to make sure that we use the air show to give back to the community that gives so much to us on a daily basis,” he added. Wilson echoed his comments about community partnerships, such as the show’s with DENSO Manufacturing Inc., and with 23 other community organizations, and emphasized their importance to the air show’s success.
For both beneficiary organizations, too, working in concert is an important part of ensuring that their jobs are done. “We partner with the Boys & Girls Clubs. We’re so thrilled for them and for Second Harvest, because this will provide many meals for the community, and it’s a perfect time because it’s holiday season, and this is one of our busiest times,” Streno said.
