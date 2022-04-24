Images of a night sky and distant planets may come to mind when thinking about astronomy, but the Smoky Mountain Astronomical Society was focused on the sun during the daytime Saturday.
Several members of the group gathered right outside the Blount County Public Library at 11 a.m., equipped with white-light filtered telescopes providing a view of not only the sun, but sunspots as well.
Club members instructed young children and passersby, intrigued by the telescopes, on how to use them and helped them catch a glimpse of the sunspots. There are more opportunities to see the sunspots due to the start of a new sunspot cycle, according to Smoky Mountain Astronomical Society President James Cantu.
“The past few years have been pretty thin for sunspots,” Cantu said. “The sun’s kind of looked pretty boring. It’s just been an orange disk. But now we have a lot of major sunspots to see, so that kind of changes things and gives us a little detail to look at.”
White-light filtered telescopes allow viewers to see the sun in white light, and sunspots can be seen pretty clearly in those conditions, Cantu said. Of the telescopes present, one was notably different in that it showed the sun in one wavelength of light and in detailed fashion.
The day of “amateur solar astronomy” partially came about due to club secretary Forrest Lee Erickson’s relationship with the library.
“We just got excited one day. (Erickson) is very active with the library and he talked to them and said, ‘Hey, come on out again Saturday,’” Cantu said. “They did some viewing earlier this week and decided to go ahead and set up, and we made it a club event and invited a few of our other members to bring telescopes and such.”
Erickson is particularly involved in the Blount County astronomy scene. He’s even pushed to resurrect the Heritage Planetarium so that students can learn about the wonders of space.
The Smoky Mountain Astronomical Society does a lot more than solar viewing, too. Erickson said that around the time of a new moon, the club will drive to areas with a dark sky, particularly Cherohala Skyway, for astronomy purposes. It also studies quarter moons at Foothills Parkway or at a nearby overlook if it is closed.
The club used to partner with the national park system to host a “star party” in Cades Cove, something it wants to start up again.
“Obviously, for the past couple of years, that’s kind of been on a hiatus,” Cantu said.
And based on the interest shown Saturday from those enthralled by the telescopes and sunspots, the Smoky Mountain Astronomical Society may have discovered some new celestial enthusiasts.
“Our club is interested in everything from just getting out and doing things together to doing outreach and getting other people involved,” Cantu said. “I think a lot of people don’t know about these opportunities.
“They take the sun for granted, they see it every day, but haven’t had a chance to really look at it. Or if we’re doing evening activities, people are always welcome to join us. Sometimes we do dedicated outreach events.”
