More than one Sasquatch came out of hiding again for the Smoky Mountain BigFoot Festival on Saturday, May 6, at the Townsend Visitors Center. Like in years before, the newly annual festival brought thousands of out-of-state travelers, local vendors and themed merchandise.
The single-day event had a line up of speakers, including stars from TV shows “Mountain Monsters” and “Ancient Aliens,” who took questions from the crowd and shared what the shows are like from behind-the-scenes.
A battle royal pulled a throng on onlookers who wrapped around the wrestling ring and extended out to food trucks parked there. The crowd clapped, booed and hollered for flamboyant men dressed in tights and shiny attire. BigFoot was one of the last to enter the ring filled with about 10 others, who were outmatched by the beast that can’t fit into shoes and requires full-body brushing.
Before the wrestling match, advocates for East Tennessee State University and the University of Tennessee attempted, unsuccessfully, to sway Sasquatch into a scholarship. Several Heritage High School cheerleaders stood to each of his sides.
The “Little Squatchette Dancers” pranced the stage in full tutus and lace. And two BigFoot calling contests claimed winners.
Other activities included “Slashsquatch” and wood carving.
