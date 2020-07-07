Smoky Mountain Hydro LLC has announced aerial spraying of herbicides July 14-17 along power lines from Graham County, North Carolina, to Blount County.
“This aerial spraying takes place on a regular schedule in order to limit vegetation growth near power lines,” the company said in a statement. “If not properly maintained and controlled, this growth could severely impact transmission lines and lead to lost power generation for North Carolina and Tennessee residents. We work to ensure the spraying is done safely for local residents, our employees and our contractors.”
The spraying routes will be:
• From the Cheoah powerhouse in Graham County to the Calderwood powerhouse in Blount County (Alcoa #1 and Tapoco #2 lines).
• From the Calderwood powerhouse to the Chilhowee powerhouse (Alcoa #1 and Tapoco #3 lines).
• The Santeetlah penstock right of way at the station along with a short section of transmission line from the Santeetlah powerhouse to the nearby Duke substation.
• A short section of line just east of Chilhowee (Alcoa #1 line), and
• A short section of line north of Chilhowee reservoir across Chilhowee Mountain (Alcoa #1 and #2 lines).
