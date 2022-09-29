Music and culture of old Appalachia fills the halls of the Smoky Mountain Heritage Center from 4-6 p.m. every Monday from as a new generation keeps the spirit of Appalachia alive. Students gather to embrace Appalachian music tradition through a Junior Appalachian Musicians program.
“It’s been going great,” JAM Director Ian Kirkpatrick said, “and it’s been exciting to get the kids in that community together.”
Instructors and parents reiterated throughout the class session that the JAM program creates a unique place for the students to socialize and relate to others. It includes 11 students from fourth through eighth grade who have the choice to play the fiddle, guitar or banjo.
JAM class starts with students listening to their instructors play familiar songs and tunes with each of the three instruments. After, small group sessions allow students to practice their instrument of choice with their instructor. Students come back together for the second half of the program, which focuses on Appalachian music, dance and other sacred traditions.
“It’s been a great thing for the community to teach the heritage to the kids,” Brian Williams, a guitar student’s parent, said.
On Monday, Sept. 26, local musician and instructor Steve Kaufman attended as a guest speaker to mentor students about his career and advise them on disciplined practice and repetition. Kaufman told students to keep journals, document the songs they learn and list the number of times they practice a song by making tick marks in their journals.
He encouraged the students to practice until they can’t see white on the page. This repetitive practice was crucial in his journey to becoming an accomplished musician, he said.
Kaufman specializes in flatpicking, a style of guitar playing that relies on striking guitar strings with a pick, as opposed to using his fingers. He was the National Flatpicking Champion three times and has numerous awards under his belt. He taught private lessons for many years before producing his own instructional CDs and videos.
“A musician’s life is a wonderful thing,” Kaufman said to the students.
With his wife Donna Kaufman, he operates Steve Kaufman’s Acoustic Kamp at Maryville College. Over the last 20 years, his camp has received Acoustic Guitar Magazine‘s Gold Award for “Best Workshops, Seminars and Camps.”
He believes “growing the crop” with young musicians is important to preserving local culture.
Accompanied by fiddle instructor Sarah Pirkle, Kaufman ended the class with a jam session playing songs students recognized from their lessons. While Kaufman and Pirkle played in harmony to songs like “Old Joe Clark” and “Tennessee Waltz,” students bobbed their heads and tapped their feet along to the familiar beats. The bright tones of Pirkle’s fiddle blended with Kaufman’s crisp flatpicking to fill the Heritage Center amphitheater with sounds of Appalachia.
“This bunch of kids are picking up everything very quickly, and I like having them together,” Pirkle said.
Kirkpatrick said JAM will continue in the spring with a goal to incorporate a recital. Thereafter, JAM will follow regular school schedules.
