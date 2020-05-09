Barriers preventing access to the Great Smoky Mountain National Park were removed early Saturday with travelers now allowed in some parts of the most-visited federal park in America.
The park area has been closed since late March because of the coronavirus pandemic. About 30 minutes after the park’s partial reopening, cars packed with tourists were backed up through the Cades Coves 11-mile scenic route.
Banks and Holly Parmley came up from Rock Hill, South Carolina, with their two daughters, Madison, 7, and Maci, 6, and enjoyed a stop at an overlook along the loop road in Cades Cove.
Holly Parmley said her family has been cooped up for a while, and it was nice to get out — even if they need to be more careful while heading outside.
“We’re still keeping our distance,” Holly Parmley said.
The Parmley girls were hoping to see a bear.
Further down the scenic drive, many visitors pulled over to get a picture of what the Parmley girls were seeking: a black bear. The bear was hanging out in the middle of a field, and the spectators got a little too close for comfort when the bear approached them as it scurried across the roadway before running back into the woods.
The Parmleys weren’t the only ones visiting from another state as many cars displayed license plates from Alabama, Georgia and New York.
Gordon Crawford came with a group from Decatur, Alabama, to take in the scenery.
“It’s one of the most beautiful places on Earth,” Crawford said noting he came the park “to see God’s creation.”
Crawford usually visits GSMNP a couple of times a year, but he hasn’t been for a few years. When he heard via social media about the park’s reopening, he headed to the mountains.
While the Cades Cove scenic route is open, many of the park’s hiking areas remain closed.
The Associated Press reported Thursday that Laurel Falls, Chimney Tops and Alum Cave trails were not reopened because officials believe social distancing would not be possible because of the trails’ popularity.
The national park abruptly shut its gates after visitors weren’t following social distancing guidelines, according to AP, and closed on March 24 as part of a fragmented federal approach that gave individual parks wide latitude to tailor closures for varying circumstances. The National Park Service said at the time that around 30,000 people had entered the park each day of the previous week and that some popular sites were congested.
Most national parks remain closed, though Bryce Canyon National Park in Utah and the Everglades National Park in Florida also have announced phased reopenings, AP reported. Federal authorities have yet to publicly announce timelines for other closed parks to reopen.
The Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center, 123 Cromwell Drive, Townsend, also opened Saturday, May 9, to coincide with the park’s reopening. The Heritage Center is enforcing social distancing guidelines.
While wearing a mask, Heritage Center Executive Director Brent Lambert greeted visitors to the museum. The executive director doesn’t typically welcome guests out front.
“I just want to reassure people we are open,” Lambert said. “We’re prepared as we can be.”
The Heritage Center is requiring all visitors to wear masks and to bring their own face coverings; however, Lambert had disposable masks available in case someone was unprepared.
While waiting outside for guests, Lambert was watching traffic heading to the national park. He estimated that park traffic was down about 75% compared to a typical day during this time of year. He is looking forward to drawing more of a crowd as tourism picks up from the park’s reopening.
Lambert’s observation is only a rough guess, he noted, and he looks forward to looking at the hard numbers when they are released.
“We want to see the data, and know if it’s worth it to be open,” Lambert said.
