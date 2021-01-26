Smoky Mountain Outdoor Center (SMOC) outdoor gear store has moved to Apple Valley Mountain Village, Oldham Hospitality announced Monday.
According to a press release, Smoky Mountain River Rat Tubing recently bought SMOC’s current location — 209 Wears Valley Road — and SMOC owner Tommy Presnell began looking for a new home.
Oldham Hospitality operates several businesses in Apple Valley’s footprint, including the Dancing Bear-branded restaurant and lodge, and quickly came to an agreement with SMOC for a new retail space within the premises.
Apple Valley is now welcoming Presnell as a “transition consultant.”
“SMOC is such a cool store with a distinct vibe that spotlights amazing adventures in the Smokies,” Apple Valley’s Director of Retail Karen Tozzi said. “We are already the home of The North Face, so we welcome these new brands to the mountain village.”
The new SMOC location will be three times larger than the old location, according to the release.
Interior renovations and upgrades under the direction of Tozzi, Presnell and manager-trainee Jon McMahon are in progress.
“We cannot wait for everyone to see the new and improved SMOC when the transition is complete later this spring,” Mark Oldham said in the release, adding the store may begin hosting guided tours of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in the near future.
“Our goal is to provide an incredible place for Townsend visitors to plan their adventures, shop the latest top-brand outdoor gear and enjoy the rest of the Apple Valley Mountain Village,” he added.
