A 300-mile-long trail that crosses through the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and a few other landmarks in Southern Appalachia is waiting for Congress to approve its national designation status, a release states.
The Benton MacKaye Trail Association board of directors is seeking congressional approval for the BMT to be named a National Scenic Trail. The release also states that currently, 11 long-distance trails have received the title.
Eighty-two miles of the trail are in Georgia, with the remaining 206 miles split between the mountains in Tennessee and North Carolina, the release states. It added that one-third of the trail is in the Smokies, making it the longest trail in that park.
The lengthy trail with variations and abundance of wildflowers, ridgeline views and mountain streams are a few of the reasons the BMTA said the trail deserves the designation.
Another third of the trail, the report states, is in complete wilderness. Vehicles and any other motorized transportation is prohibited in that area.
The release names Whigg Meadow, Bob Bald, Upper Bald River Falls and the remains of Doc Rogers' House as popular hiking destinations along the trail in East Tennessee.
The BMTA was founded in 1980, the release states, and the entire trail's grand opening was held in 2005. About 95% of the trail is on public land, with 15 miles on private land or a road.
Benton Mackaye, who the association was named after, was an advocate for the Appalachian Trail, the release states. The BMT closely follows Mackaye's proposed extension of the Appalachian Trail.
