Blount County residents can look forward to a frigid run-up to the weekend, with morning temperatures expected to be in the low 20s and wet roads posing a threat of ice and hazardous road conditions.
The National Weather Service in Morristown issued a special weather statement at 3:16 p.m. Thursday warning of possible black ice Thursday night and into Friday morning.
In the statement, the NWS warned drivers to drive with caution. Black ice is most common on bridges, overpasses and secondary roadways.
Parts of the county were under a winter storm warning until 10 p.m. Thursday according to the NWS. Up to six inches of snow was predicted in the higher elevations.
The snow is forecasted to move out by today, but the cold will be lingering throughout the weekend. Daytime temperatures are expected to be in the 50s with nightly lows in the 20s through Saturday night.
Rain is expected to move back into the area on Sunday evening and stick around for most of next week.
Blount County Schools closed early on Thursday and will operate on a two-hour delay today, with both Alcoa and Maryville City Schools choosing to operate on a normal schedule.
The average temperature for this time of year is around 44 degrees. With temperatures lingering in the 30s during the day, Blount County is far from breaking record lows. The record low for Feb. 21 was set in 1896 with the temperature of 5 degrees. However, the record high was set in 2018 at 80 degrees.
The warming shelter at First Baptist Church of Maryville was open Thursday night and will be open again tonight, Feb. 21, beginning at 7 p.m. until the next morning, according to a post on United Way of Blount County’s Facebook page.
Spokesperson for the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, Marian O’Briant offered the following tips to stay safe while driving in hazardous conditions.
• Clear the snow and/or ice from your windshield and roof of your car before driving
• Slow down
• Avoid sudden braking
• Keep a good distance between you and the vehicle in front of you
• Accelerate and decelerate slowly
• Look ahead and slow down in curves and turns
• Keep an emergency roadside kit in your vehicle with things like jumper cables, first aid kit, gloves, and a light or road flares
• Give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination
• If road conditions get too bad, and you don’t have to get out, stay home
