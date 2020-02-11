Blount may not be the victim of flooding as severe as surrounding counties, but water underneath the ground is presenting several problems that will have a lasting impact on the county before the spring rains are over.
“We are almost to the point we were at last year, Feb. 23,” Emergency Management Director Lance Coleman said. “It wasn’t as bad last week ... as it was last year, but it was certainly cause for concern.”
Blount was expecting 3-4 inches of precipitation in the higher elevations Monday and Tuesday with another system on its way to the area Wednesday and Thursday.
After that there will be two or three days of much-needed dry weather.
But a short relief from rain doesn’t change much for county operations like the highway department or local electric utilities. Blount Highway Department Superintendent Jeff Headrick said after the water subsides, crews still have to deal with damaged roads, the threat of falling trees and a host of other issues brought on by wet soil.
“It’s just really tough,” Headrick said. “(Water) has taken the tile and the asphalt and picked it up and taken it out. At this point in time ... asphalt plants aren’t up and running and the temperatures are conducive to paving or patching much. We’re having to try to band-aid drains and areas in roads just to assess the damage that we have.”
Some of the more obvious damage resulting from recent ground saturation came Tuesday when a 13.5 diameter, 6 foot deep sinkhole opened up near McGhee Tyson Airport just off Airport Highway Tuesday.
It was quickly filled by a Tennessee Department of Transportation crew.
The danger of trees
Falling trees are another issue drivers have to keep an eye on, and with one falling tree resulting in a death on Wears Valley Road Feb. 6, public services are especially concerned with making sure the roads are protected.
Days of heavy rain, erosion and large trees are not a safe combination, officials explained. Ground softened by saturation can make trees more susceptible than usual to intense storms.
Headrick said the death has been stuck in his head and the department is doing everything it can to prevent similar events in the future. But crews are limited in how they can prevent these kinds of incidents.
“We’re trying to be proactive and look at some things that we can do that are in the right-of-way,” Headrick said. Tuesday afternoon he said crews were monitoring several limb situations that could be a danger to drivers.
“What we fight is a tree that could be out of right-of-way on private property, but limbs could be hanging out over our road,” he added, explaining the department hopes to get approval from property owners when needed to deal with dangerous trees.
Electric departments like Alcoa’s are also trying to tackle tree issues. Electric Engineering Director Ryan Trentham said his crews have recently begun a new round of trimming, assessing lines in places where they might be threatened by falling trees.
“Regardless of the weather, 80% of all power outages are tree limbs or some sort of vegetation,” Trentham said. “We’re getting more of a strategic trimming cycle.” Over four years the department — which serves around 30,000 customers — will have trimmed trees on every section of primary high voltage line on the system, something that’s never been done before.
“Just in the first two years that we’ve been doing this we are definitely starting to see the benefits when these storms do come,” Trentham said.
Spending and cooperation
Meanwhile, the county is taking fiscal measures to deal with flooding in some places.
The budget committee approved a $121,000 grant application request Tuesday to repair damaged roads and install drainage pipes near the U.T. Agricultural Farm adjacent to Caldwell Lane.
Notes on the move show, if grand money comes through and repairs are approved, the highway department will work with U.T. to complete work in the area which floods during most heavy rain events.
It’s projects like this which could decrease constant quick-fix paving issues the department usually deals with after rainy weather.
“I feel like we’ve kept up better than ever before with the help of the Blount County Sheriff’s department,” Headrick said. “I think the collective effort has been better than ever.” He complimented Blount County Emergency Communications and all the teams keeping road crews up to date during hazardous rising waters.
Headrick said there are some citizens who may not think they’ve done the best, but he said he’s spoken to older citizens who said they’ve “never seen anything like this.”
Though rain continued to fall steadily early Tuesday, only around five roads were closed by the afternoon.
