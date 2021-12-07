Community leaders and others gathered Monday afternoon for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center in Alcoa.
The Alcoa Kiwanis Club completed a project funded by a $33,000 grant from the Arconic Foundation to address the digital divide in Blount County. Through a partnership with the Blount County Public Library to provide safe and convenient spaces for individuals to access the internet at no cost, the club purchased two solar-powered charging stations that act as WiFi extenders. The stations are part of the library’s larger SkyFi Project to bring charging tables to accessible locations throughout the community.
The two new stations were installed outside the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center at 209 E. Franklin St. in Alcoa a few days before Thanksgiving.
Individuals who use these tables will be able to charge laptops, tablets, phones or other devices and go online for personal, school, business, professional and career growth information at any time of the day or night. The tables will offer people a truly accessible site to work on their jobs remotely, attend virtual classrooms and webinars, and even access telehealth services.
To learn more about the Alcoa Kiwanis Club’s project to address the digital divide in Blount County, contact Robert McClelland at 503-894-0187 or at ramaloha@hotmail.com.
