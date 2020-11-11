The Blount County Commission’s budget committee forwarded on Tuesday more than $1 million for early retirement payouts for certain Blount County employees.
The money, which will be voted on by the full commission on Nov. 19, would come from the county’s fund balance and could pay for the early retirement of 31 county government and highway department employees.
If approved by commission, a total of 62 people would be offered early retirement; however, a memo attached to the budget request stated that only 50% of the eligible employees have indicated interest in the opportunity.
If all 62 participated and the vacant positions were filled by new hires, the county could save $692,941.48.
To qualify, a person must be a full-time government or highway department employee who has worked for the county for 30 years, or are older than 60 and have worked for the county for 10 consecutive years. The early retirement must be approved by the employee’s supervisor.
If the full commission OKs the budget request, county officials will present the opportunity to eligible employees on Dec. 1. The employees then will have 45 days to opt in to the agreement.
Should they agree, the employees would receive three months of regular pay and continuation of benefits, $350 dollars for each year of employment and a payout of vacation days, compensatory time and up to 30 sick days. Their last pay check would be issued on May 31.
The decision to open up early retirement came in part due to the uncertainty presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“What we’ve tried to do is balance the loss of the skills and experience that we’ve picked up and recognize the vulnerability of some of our employees during this pandemic,” Director of Budgets Randy Vineyard said in Tuesday’s budget committee meeting. “I think this is an attempt to balance recognizing that long valued service and still giving us the opportunity to treat those folks right.”
