The locations of some polling precincts in Blount County are changing after a failed switch to a convenience voting center model. Two Election Day voting locations will shift to Heritage Middle School and Heritage High School, as elections officials gauge accessibility, logistics and community growth.
Starting next year, people who vote at Oakview Community Center and Walland Elementary School will move to Heritage High School and Heritage Middle School, respectively. The shift will affect about 4,200 people between the two locations.
Blount County Administrator of Elections Susan Knopf told The Daily Times in a phone interview Monday, April 24, that the need to shift the Oakview and Walland locations became clear as county officials learned that the voting center change would not go into effect before 2024. Walland, Oakview and Chilhowee were not on the election commission’s list of 15 proposed voting centers.
Voters affected by the shift to HHS and HMS will receive a written notice this summer explaining the change and providing them with an updated voter registration card. The Election Commission will also post informational signage at the former locations ahead of 2024 elections, send email notifications to voters who have signed up to receive them and advertise the change locally.
Access and communication
Oakview has become a problem from an accessibility standpoint, Knopf said. For wheelchair users and people with walkers, the center’s rock and grass parking lot is difficult to navigate.
That presents concerns for compliance with federal laws concerning disability, she noted. Phone service at Oakview is also poor, she said; bad service complicates matters for the election workers who need to verify a voter’s eligibility to cast a ballot at a specific precinct with the election office.
Walland also poses communication issues on Election Day, she added, as it lacks strong cell service and has no landline in the school cafeteria, where election workers interact with voters.
If the voting center model — which the Blount County Commission approved in November — had been implemented, the number of precincts available during elections would have gone from 28 to 15, with residents able to cast ballots in any of those 15 locations.
The voting center shift stalled in the Tennessee General Assembly for lack of supermajority support in the county commission.
Rather than a convenience voting location, Oakview’s 2,700 voters will head to a newly established precinct next year. Heritage High School has never previously been used as an Election Day polling station.
Walland’s 1,500 voters will share space at Heritage Middle School with other voters in 2024.
Growth
A third precinct — the Chilhowee View Community Center — will remain open despite a February Blount County Election Commission vote to close it, with officials citing the pressure a closure could put on alternative precincts like the Blount County Board of Education and Fairview Elementary School locations. The board voted unanimously Wednesday, April 19, to keep Chilhowee open.
State law requires a new neighborhood-based precinct in a county commission district after a location acquires more than 6,000 registered voters, Knopf said. During their regular meeting Wednesday, Blount County Election Commission staff noted that growth is something officials will need to track closely in the years ahead.
“I think as you look forward, if we don’t get voting centers (in 2026), we’re looking at adding more precincts,” Blount County Election Commission staff Moe Click told officials Wednesday.
Not all areas are likely to require a new precinct in the short term, Click noted. He commented that combining Heritage Middle School and Walland would leave HMS with only about 4,500 voters. But some areas — like Maryville and Alcoa High School — could present issues in the future, particularly if Chilhowee closed.
Knopf agreed Monday, saying that with the 6,000 person per precinct maximum, the ability to source new locations could be limited amid rising population growth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.