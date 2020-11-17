For Grace, Loreal, Leonard and JJ, their home at 1611 East Broadway in Maryville provides them with a safe environment, medical attention, the food they need and playmates 24/7.
The cats, it seems, have it all.
Not so, says Sue Burda, whose job it is to see that they get one more important part of the equation: a forever home. Burda is adoptions coordinator for Humane Society of East Tennessee, a nonprofit that takes in mostly adult cats and dogs surrendered by their owners for a variety of reasons. Some owners become sick and can no longer take care of them. Others may have to move into other housing where animals aren’t allowed.
Burda and her 11 volunteers take them in at HSET. The facility allows for the cats to roam free instead of being caged. Some do have to be separated if they can’t get along. For the most part, the 32 cats they currently have are given free rein of the premises and promises that HSET volunteers will do their best to find good homes.
“We take animals from people in emergency situations,” Burda explained. I take in the harder to adopt, preferring not to take in kittens and puppies. Everyone wants kittens and puppies. Most of ours are older.”
The dogs that end up at HSET are put into foster homes until permanent homes are found for them.
Meet the residents
HSET has been at its current location for about nine years. Oakley calls this place home for now, a cat that was rescued from 25 feet up a tree. JJ is a skiddish female who found a friend in Sweet Pea, another adult female cat.
Grace came to HSET just a few days before she gave birth to six kittens. Leonard is a climber who can navigate between the main area and the isolation room by climbing the rafters.
Then there’s Pita, who’s been here for years. So has his mom.
“We got him in 2011,” Burda said. “Everybody just walks past him because he is a typical tabby.”
They haven’t given up on finding him a home, however, Burda said.
This nonprofit, like so many others, has suffered during the pandemic. The animals are still being cared for and adoptions went up as more people were staying home, but donations have dropped. HSET also hasn’t been able to hold its annual fundraising events.
The cost to care for the cats and dogs is more than food and supplies. Burda said many of the cats have come in sick or needing surgery. It doesn’t take many of those to run up a vet bill. Burda said as of this week, HSET owes close to $8,000 for care at two veterinarians. There is one cat at HSET who will require surgery soon.
Getting the word out on social media has helped, Burda said. The facility has a Facebook page, Humane Society of East Tennessee, where available animals for adoption are listed, as well as pleas for financial help.
HSET charges $99 fee to adopt, but Burda said she does a deal with adopt-one, get-one, meaning for $99 you get two cats. In some cases, there are two bonded cats, and one won’t be adopted out without the other.
Even after some cats leave HSET, the nonprofit continues to offer help.
“Our goal is to get these animals into a forever home,” Burda said. “Sometimes that means a forever home is a foster home.” When that happens, HSET helps the foster family with the veterinary bills. An example is one cat that has diabetes. HSET pays for her medication and supplies.
“There is no difference in paying for them here or paying there,” she pointed out.
Because the cats are free to roam, Burda and volunteers like Cathy Martin can learn each’s personality. Some shy away from other cats and people, while others can be a little mean or playful. Burda said she is honest about her tenants so possible adopters know what they might be in store for.
“I want them socialized,” Burda said. “I want them to be able to pick their person. They can’t do that when they are caged up.”
Burda serves as manager at 4 Chics and a Cat, a local resale shop that donates proceeds to animal adoption agencies. The main goal with all of them is to find a forever home for the animals who end up in their care.
HSET is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays and Fridays and by appointment. Burda invites potential adopters to come meet Sweet Pea, Cody, Dash, Pierre, Grace, Leonard, Loreal, Oakley, Baby and the rest.
“We are no-kill so they will stay until they are adopted,” Martin said. She has been volunteering for many years.
There are definite benefits to adopting older cats, Burda pointed out.
“When you get a kitten, you have no idea what you are getting,” she said. “They may be the sweetest kitten at first and then turn into a demon by the time they are 3. With an adult cat, you know what you are getting.”
