Blount County is home to about a dozen antique shops, spread out from Maryville to Walland.
With the state allowing retailers to reopen under the “Tennessee Pledge,” each shop is trying to find the safest way to allow decorators, bargain hunters and collectors to browse shelves once again.
Like other many other businesses, the antique market had to make significant sacrifices while safer-at-home practices were in place.
But as people begin to venture outdoors and tourists return to Blount, some are beginning to see what the next months will look like.
Depending on whether customer activity returns to normal could mean the difference between surviving or not for some antique shops.
There are also concerns about health.
“As far as feeling 100% safe and secure, I don’t,” said Debbie Tallent, owner of Druid Hill Antiques Mall. “And I don’t think that we should feel 100% safe and secure at least until sometime in the fall.”
Tallent’s business reopened Wednesday and she said her first day back went well. “There have been a lot of people in,” she said, noting she did some Facebook advertising and called and texted a few her regulars when she felt business could reasonably resume.
People still want to decorate and Tallent added that an extended stay-at-home posture may have given people some creative ideas.
Though Tallent has a patron base, she explained that revitalized tourism also will help. People look up antique shops on the internet before they visit, she said.
With the Great Smoky Mountains National Park partially reopening Saturday, Blount’s popularity as host to the “Peaceful side of the Smokies” is expected to see some tourism uptick.
Visitors are whom Sally Belin is hoping to greet in coming weeks. Her first reopen day was May 1 and she sat in her shop Broken Arrow Antiques that day sporting a quilted mask and sitting beside a bottle of Faber Distilling Co. hand sanitizer.
She put another bottle out front.
Belin has been closed for six weeks and in that time she’s applied for a $10,000 small business grant but hasn’t heard anything since, so she’s worried.
“I can’t draw unemployment,” Belin said, and she only knows one other antique shop owner who got some loan money.
She only has six vendors in her shop, people who have booths and pay her to sell. But she has rent as well and must pay her bills.
“If they want me to stay open, I’ve got to have money,” she said, explaining she was able to lower rent for vendors last month.
“But now I’ve got to have sales,” she added. “And that’s what all the other antique shops are talking about. Are there really going to be people (coming) into the business? ... A lot of us are thinking this is going to take us out of business.”
Should grant money come through, it could keep her above water for around six months, but if business doesn’t pick back up, she may be forced to move in with one of her children, Belin said with a laugh.
But she’s taking the matter seriously.
“I can’t afford to go the next four years living off of Social Security,” she said. “If I’m not in this business, I’m done.” She said she has spent seven years building Broken Arrow into a lucrative business. She’s 68 and was hoping to retire at 72.
Sacrifices have become a part of survival since mid-March. Tallent said she covered the costs for all her dealers.
“It wasn’t their fault,” she said. “I just absorbed that loss and hope we have a great summer and fall and it will come back.”
Tallent said she has not applied for any loans or grants. But many others have, she said, with mixed results.
As the risks of sickness and economic fragility loom over Blount antique shops, they are following the governor’s “Pledge” standards of common sense by keeping stores at 50% capacity, sanitizing thoroughly and even adjusting store hours where needed. But many also are considering a way to use the internet more effectively.
“I think the only way businesses are going survive is to evolve into something different,” Belin said.
