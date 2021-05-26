The United Veterans of Blount County Memorial Day program will be held Saturday, May 29, in Maryville.
The event begins at 10 a.m. at RIO Revolution, 3419 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, with guest speaker Pastor Chris Edmonds of Maryville’s Piney Grove Baptist Church and the son of World War II prisoner of war, the late Army Master Sgt. Roddie Edmonds.
Roddie Edmonds is credited with saving 200 of his Jewish soldiers’ lives in a concentration camp when he refused a Nazi commander’s order, with a gun to his head, for him to single out the Jews in his outfit, according to acci dentaltalmudist.com.
Roddie Edmonds died in 1985. In 2015, he was honored by the Israeli Holocaust Memorial Yad Vashem as “Righteous Among the Nations” for being one of 26,000 non-Jews who saved Jews during the Holocaust, but he is the only active duty American serviceman to gain the honor, the website states.
