When his 38 students voted to perform the musical “Grease” this semester, Heritage High Choir Director Tyler Owens didn’t panic despite the busy time of year.
Each spring, they participate in a festival, perform a spring concert and this year made a bus trip to New York City. Spring break also came in early March.
The panic didn’t set in because he knew the level of talent present in these HHS Singers. He’s watched them transform before his own eyes.
“I was at the middle school when these kids were in sixth grade,” he said. “I have had many of them for seven years.”
One of them is Laurel Campbell, who plays Teen Angel in the musical. She said she’s seen “Grease” multiple times. Her mom was in production of the musical years ago at Maryville High School.
As she takes the stage this weekend, by her side will be Anna Waters, who is taking on the role of lead character Sandy.
“I’ve known Anna since second grade,” Campbell said. “We went to elementary school together.”
The chemistry of these HHS Singers is certainly a plus, they all said. Ty Cox plays Danny in this production. Two singers are playing Sandy — Waters and Phoebe Rud. There are two casts so all of the 38 Singers could perform a role.
This is the first musical that HHS has attempted in 11 years, Cox said. Owens decided last year these kids would take on the challenge. There are about 15 songs to perform.
“He wanted to make this year special for the seniors,” Cox explained. “He started out the same year at the middle school as we did. We are his last-first students.”
Owens said he pushed them in middle school to do high-school level music. In high school, he has challenged them to do college-level music. “They are used to being pushed pretty hard,” he said.
“Grease” is set in 1959 at Rydell High School and is the story of 10 teenagers as they navigate peer pressure and friendships. The school version, which will be what HHS is performing, is suitable for all ages.
Each singer had to audition for their part in “Grease.” Cox described Danny as “sleazy,” but added it’s been a blast working alongside this talented group. “We have found our groove,” he said.
Rud has enjoyed taking on the role of Sandy, who she described as shy and reserved. “I am outward and vocal about everything,” she said. “Sandy is just different.”
While Waters also plays Sandy, she said the two bring their own strengths to the production. Waters said she is more reserved and has to push herself to step into such a huge role.
To get adequately prepared, these singers have put in 13-hour days this week, staying as late as 10:30 p.m. to polish their production. It will last about 90 minutes with an intermission.
Others in the cast include Rachel Branning, who is another of the Singers who has been a student of Owens since sixth grade. She is Frenchy in the musical. She is the best friend of Sandy and a member of the Pink Ladies. This senior said she definitely clicks with her character.
“I feel like I really fit her,” Branning said. “We are very similar.”
Sonny is played by Mikhail Martin. It’s a role that’s been so much fun.
“He thinks he is a ladies man,” Martin said. “I am with a different girl in every scene.”
Then there’s Maverick Strader, who brings Doody to life on stage. His fellow singers/actors said he is a lovable scene-stealer who will definitely get some laughs.
“I am like the little brother to everyone,” Strader said. “The goof and the glue.”
To now get community support for this production would mean a lot to these singers, like Waters. She said the theater at HHS holds 500. They would all love to see both nights sell out. “That would mean the world to us,” she said.
These seniors will be graduating in a few weeks and starting college. Most said they will continue singing in one form or another. That makes Owens ecstatic.
“I have literally given these guys every musical experience I can give them as far as choir and vocal performance goes, except for a musical,” Owens said. He said he gave them other choices of musicals to perform, but “Grease” was the winner.
It is a well-known and loved story, they all know, so expectations from the audience will be high. As they ran through a dress rehearsal earlier this week, Owens was confident his students could meet that expectation.
Owens admits he can’t think about graduation right now because of these seniors who will be leaving. It will be tough to see them go, he said. Owen is also giving each a piece of advice he hopes they heed.
“Whatever you do in life, keep singing,” he said.
