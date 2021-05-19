Even when it has good bones, it’s awfully hard to keep an old building alive and breathing.
Ben Cooper and Brenda Farner, both members of the board for Rocky Branch Community Center, know it firsthand. They, along with the other five board members and volunteers, have spent years keeping the former school in Walland open for some Friday night picking and singing.
And like with most other public venues, 2020 wasn’t kind. Doors had to be shut due to COVID-19, which meant no money from concession sales was coming in, nor were there donations from patrons enjoying the Friday night performances, called Rocky Branch Mountain Music.
“To say that 2020 was a hard year for Rocky Branch and many other nonprofits would be an understatement,” Farner said. “Rocky Branch is only able to keep their doors open through donations, merchandise sales and sales through the concession stand on Friday nights, when we are open.”
During 2020, Rocky Branch was open a total of 33 nights, Farner reported. The doors recently reopened for weekly performances in February. Any musician is welcome to participate in the acoustic-only jam sessions.
Cooper, who attended Rocky Branch School, said it closed in 1996. The building was constructed in 1952.
“We’ve been doing this for 25 years,” Cooper said. “We got a 20-year lease and we are now working on our second 20-year lease” from Blount County.
On Saturday, May 22, Rocky Branch will host its own Bigfoot event, from 2-10 p.m. Since there is a Bigfoot Festival going on in neighboring Townsend, it seems like a great idea to add one more opportunity for fun, these two said.
An antique car show is slated to be held 2-6 p.m., with an entry fee of $5 per car. Then from 6-10 p.m., two well-known performers in the area, Roscoe Morgan and Jackie Wilburn, will perform. Musicians of all stripes are encouraged to bring their instruments and play outside until the performers take the stage indoors.
Morgan plays a variety of instruments and has been part of many bluegrass bands.
“Roscoe has always supported Rocky Branch,” Cooper said. “Most of the people around here who took mandolin lessons and guitar lessons went through Roscoe.”
Wilburn grew up playing music at Rocky Branch. He also plays multiple instruments and is known by many in the region.
There even will be a special appearance by a Bigfoot, Cooper said. He is close to 7 feet tall, Cooper said. He will attend the Friday night music sessions and the Saturday event, too.
Grilled hamburgers, hot dogs and fixings will be available for purchase. Donations will be accepted at the door.
Roof needs replacing
The money raised at this event will be used to help put a new roof on Rocky Branch Community Center. Cooper said cost estimates place it at about $100,000. Over the years, patches have been applied, but a replacement is very much needed, Farner and Cooper said.
As for staff, Rocky Branch only has three who are paid — kitchen manager, maintenance person and a cleaning person. Everyone else volunteers. There is no rent to be paid, but utility bills, repairs and day-to-day maintenance add up.
“It is a struggle,” Cooper said. “If we were to have to pay rent, we couldn’t do this.”
While the center was shut down due to the pandemic, much-needed work was done on the kitchen, Farner said. It is now a state-approved kitchen with updated equipment. The center scored a 100 on its first health inspection, she added.
Over the years, groups like Shadow Ridge have come to play. Avery Trace also joined in some sessions, as did musicians who played with J.D. Crowe and Bill Monroe. Banjo picker Sonny Smith showed up to mix it up. Cooper said every week is different.
“We don’t have a starting time or a quitting time,” he said of the Friday night gatherings. “Sometimes there are people there until 2 in the morning.”
People normally start to arrive at 5 p.m. on Fridays and the music will start around 6 p.m., Cooper said.
Farner is optimistic that attendance on Friday nights will pick up. She said locals are a huge part of the success of the center, but tourists also hear about this unique opportunity to come listen to some good music and join right in.
“We get a lot of tourist traffic,” she said. “Last Friday night, we had people from Alabama, Ohio and Louisiana.” She said many are repeat visitors to the area.
When the festivities kick off Saturday, Cooper said Morgan and Wilburn are the main acts, but that doesn’t mean others won’t be added.
“We don’t know who else will show up, but we will put them up there,” he said.
