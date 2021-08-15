There are few things more enjoyable and relaxing than listening to live music in a sedate setting. Thankfully then, Alcoa’s Songs By the Brook series has offered local residents that opportunity since 2014, with the exception of last year when it had to be canceled over COVID-19.
The music returns to the same sedate locale in Alcoa beginning Thursday, Aug. 19. This year’s series focuses on local talent, with Jay Clark and the Tennessee Tree Beavers and the Driftboat Cowboys sharing the bill for the first show, with Nicholas Edward Williams, the Alex Leach Band and Wild Blue Yonder featured on Thursday, Sept. 2, and Grizzly Ghost and the Guy Marshall Band rounding out the free outdoor offerings on Thursday, Sept. 16.
The series was the brainchild of Phil Eakins, an employee of Maryville/Alcoa/Blount Parks and Recreation Department for the past 45 years and currently the director of the Springbrook Recreation Center. “I began as a part-time employee in 1976,” he recalled. “In the years since, I’ve seen so many kids who have enjoyed our facilities. It’s clear that the center has made an imprint on their lives. Many are in their 50s now and we still stay in touch.”
The recreation center provides a variety of family activities, including summer camps for children, sports activities for adults and young people and private rental facilities.
These days, however, it’s the concert series that makes Eakins most proud.
“I wanted to do something special that would bring exceptional music to our local residents,” Eakins explained. “I thought it was important to give something extra back to the community, while showcasing this beautiful park, the lake, the trails, the natural spring, the creek and the lovely area in general.”
Nevertheless, starting a program of this size from scratch and continuing to maintain and oversee it was a challenge that Eakins has continued to contend with.
“There was no money in the budget to do it, but I thought it was worthwhile enough to pursue the initiative,” he said. “It’s still a lot of work even now. Missey Wright, who works in the main office, assists me in coordinating the various things that have to be done. She can do things in five minutes that it would take me an hour to do.”
Eakins himself personally contacts the artists, works with Murlins Music on the sound, oversees the logistics, and serves as a liaison for the vendors that operate on-site.
Eakins said planning for the series typically begins in February, and aside from the audience’s enjoyment, he also wants to be sure that it’s a good experience for the artists as well.
“The artists we contract do this for a living, so we always try to cater to their need,” he said. “They love the fact that it’s free. I always want the performers to have a good time as well. Those that have played Songs by the Brook always tell me that they really enjoy it.”
Musicians that have appeared in the past include artists of local and national renown, among them, Sam Lewis, RB Morris, Greg Horne, Robinella, Ian Thomas and the Band of Drifters, Pistol Creek Catch of the Day, Jonathan Byrd and the Pick-Up Cowboy, and the Dirty Dougs.
To pay the musicians and underwrite the other costs involved, Eakins solicits individual and corporate sponsorships. The amount of money he’s able to generate from these donations defines the budget for each offering.
Eakins said that the series generally attracts between 250 and 300 people each evening. He was disappointed that last year’s series was canceled because of the pandemic, but that he’s pleased that they are able to resume this year, even though they’ve reduced the number of concerts from four to three.
There is also a rain contingency. If bad weather becomes an issue, the performances are moved inside the recreation center.
Regardless, Eakins remains confident that those that attend will continue to be pleased.
“The fans know the quality of the entertainment we offer,” he said. “They never ask who we have, only the dates of the performances. That’s because they know they’ll get quality and as a result, the credibility is already assured.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.