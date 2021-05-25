SONIC Drive-In donated money to four local teachers for learning supplies in honor of Teacher Appreciation Month.
Christy Evans, from Alcoa Elementary School, received $69 in support of two projects — Build a Lego Movie, to purchase Lego sets for STEM activities, and Help Us Build a Better Club, to purchase Lego sets for the school's Lego Club.
Suzanne Costner, from Fairview Elementary School, received $118 for her project Beloved Book Characters, to purchase new children's books such as the Magic Tree House series and the Junie B. Jones series.
Maria Mathews and Jackie Tate, both from Vonore Elementary School, received a combined total of $882 in support of their projects. Mathews' project is a fundraiser to purchase an interactive Promethean Board, while Tate's project is One to One Technology in the Classroom, to purchase a set of Google Chromebooks.
SONIC donated a total of $1.5 million to teachers across the country.
