Books have been written exploring the reconciliation of veterans on opposing sides after the Civil War. Jack Brubaker takes a more personal approach to the subject, however, in his recently released book, “Sons of East Tennessee: Civil War Veterans Divided and Reconciled.”
“My main objective was to do something that nobody had ever done, which was to personalize reconciliation by concentrating on specific veterans,” Brubaker said. “The subject of reconciliation has been covered fairly well, but none of these books approaches it with a core family involved, actual human beings that have been researched and have a history. That’s what I wanted to do. I think I fairly well succeeded.”
Both families — the Bernards and McCorkles — are rooted in Hawkins County in upper East Tennessee, a section harshly divided by the Civil War. The book centers around Gen. Reuben Bernard, who fought for the Union, and Dr. William McCorkle, who had served as surgeon, with the rank of major, of a Confederate cavalry regiment. The two men met for the first time at the graves of their sons, army lieutenants and University of Tennessee graduates John Jay Bernard and Henry Leftwich McCorkle, who were killed together in Cuba during the Spanish-American War. The younger men were buried with a joint funeral in Knoxville National Cemetery in 1899.
Seed of the story
The seed of the story was planted when Brubaker, a retired investigative reporter for the LNP newspaper in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, writer of a column, The Scribbler, for LNP for more than 42 years, and author of six additional books, was looking for a story about reconciliation after the Civil War. In reading the book “Remembering the Civil War” by Caroline Janney, he was intrigued at her mention of two Civil War officers meeting over the graves of their sons.
“It was only about a half a paragraph, but I followed to her endnote where she gave the origin of that story in an old magazine,” Brubaker said. He found the magazine online and was able to read the entire account. “But the account did not name the men involved, the fathers or the sons,” he said. The story said the younger men had both graduated from the University of Tennessee, so Brubaker researched to find all the Spanish-American War soldiers who had graduated from U.T. “I found only two who died, and they did die together at the El Caney Battlefield in Cuba,” he said. “That’s how I found their names, and then I did a fair amount of research on their families.”
The research began seven years ago via online sources.
“I did all this before I went to Knoxville, and did it on faith that I had the right families,” Brubaker said with a chuckle. “The Knoxville newspapers were not digitized when I started research, so it wasn’t until I went to Knoxville and to the Knox County Public Library and turned to microfilm reels that I found the stories of the lieutenants’ deaths that I knew I had the right people.”
Extensive research
Brubaker’s narrative runs from shortly before the Civil War in 1861 to after the Spanish-American War ended in 1898. Chapters about the fathers and sons alternate with chapters about events occurring in East Tennessee and elsewhere. Settings include Knoxville, Rogersville and other locations in East Tennessee to battlefields in Virginia, Arizona and Cuba.
Extensive research using a number of reference books and online sources for general information about the days and times in which the two families lived was done. Research about the Bernard and McCorkle families, specifically the two veterans and their sons, came from a published biography of Reuben Bernard, digitized newspaper accounts, letters from the four men, recollections of their contemporaries and accounts provided by their descendants. McCorkle family descendants in Mooresburg in Hawkins County held a reunion for Brubaker’s benefit. In addition, Brubaker found information at, among other sites, the Knox County Public Library, the University of Tennessee, the Tennessee State Library and Archives in Nashville, and the National Archives in Washington, D.C. He meticulously references all his sources in the book.
Still, Brubaker would love to find additional information, such as more of the personal information of the people involved.
“What would be the greatest find would be letters from Dr. McCorkle or Gen. Bernard, discussing their feelings about the war,” he said.
Complete separation
Brubaker devotes a chapter to how complete the separation between Northern and Southern veterans was.
“The national cemeteries were set up to bury the Union dead. They excluded all Confederate dead except prisoners of war who died while they were in Union POW camps or in hospitals,” he said. “That decision meant that Confederates had to set up their cemeteries. From very early in the war until well after the war, the two sides were kept separate in death as they had been during the war. That was a substantial obstacle to reconciliation in early years after the war. They had separate Memorial Day services, they erected separate monuments in the cemeteries. That was something I was aware of vaguely but had not concentrated on before this book. It’s something that I consider a major part of this difficulty of reconciling after a war.”
After Reconstruction, both sides slowly began to participate in Decoration and Memorial Day services together.
“Veterans who died after the war were buried in the same cemeteries, and to me, that was part of the reconciliation process.” He also sees the meeting of McCorkle and Bernard at their sons’ graves as a symbol of reconciliation, as men who had been adversaries in the Civil War mourned their sons, who had both fought under the flag of the United States, died together and were buried in adjoining graves.
The book is written in a very readable narrative and all sources are listed. It is available at Amazon.com for $16.49 in the Kindle version and $35 in paperback.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.