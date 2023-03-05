In a bid to put books and other items back on shelves faster, the Blount County Public Library is set to have a new, automated book sorter installed in about six months. During a February meeting, the library’s board of trustees approved a proposal that would trigger $341,000 in spending for the new sorter and associated construction.
Library employees have plenty of work to do once patrons return their items through the drive-up return that juts from the building. With a staff of 35 and around 15,000 materials borrowed per month, sorting through those returned items can be time consuming and physically demanding, BCPL Director Manny Leite told The Daily Times.
The sorter, new carts and IT support will come from Bibliotheca, a library solutions firm, while Joseph Construction will carry out work on the library building itself. Funding for the new system will come from the Blount County Public Library Foundation.
“It’s one of the things we definitely need here,” Leite told The Daily Times.
The current system for drive-up returns could be both more efficient and better for the items, he said in an interview. When the library was built, the drive-thru return was something of an afterthought. A gray rectangular box attached to the exterior wall of the library, he noted that it’s loud enough to disturb library patrons in the nearby rooms when it’s in use.
The new system would replace the return attached to the building’s exterior, but returns at the library’s circulation desk would not be affected. While automated sorters for returns made inside libraries exist, BCPL’s priority is changing drive-up drop offs.
During the February meeting, Bibliotheca enterprise account executive Molly Haines commented that the core idea behind the new sorting machine is to increase staff’s available workspace.
For instance, she said, “When summer reading comes, and there’s additional children’s material that are going to be added, the staff will be able to have the flexibility to move about the workroom.”
That flexibility comes partially from the new return system — which will include rolling, spring-loaded carts for transporting books — and partly from construction work to the library building.
“The idea is to get holds off accounts as fast as possible,” she said.
According to plans from Joseph Construction, the existing return will be removed from the library. The new drop off receptacle will be set into a wall near the old return, below a protective canopy. The current access will be redone with new paving. While the book drop is being installed, patrons will need to go into the library to return materials.
The new machine will sort materials one at a time.
BCPL Board of Trustees Chaiman Andy Simon said that there had been talk about buying an automated sorter for over a year. The board took another look Thursday, and again opted to make the switch.
Patrons use the book drop most often in bad weather, Leite noted. Rain presents its own issues for the return — water sometimes accompanies books into the library, and there are water marks on the ceiling of the room where the books collect after they’re dropped off.
At times when staff are away from the library — holiday weekends and during other closures — the returned materials pile up. When returns are at an especially high volume, Leite said, sometimes books get stuck between the return and the wall of the room.
For employees, after something goes through the return slot, they sort through materials and manually check every item in. But staffing has been low for a while now. “We’re down ten people, and that’s a problem,” Leite said.
Even with a fuller staff, there are some inefficiencies with the current system library employees hope to remove. Bending down repeatedly over the course of a shift and moving books to a desk for sorting takes up time and can prove exhausting.
With the automated sorter, once the books are returned, they’ll land on a short conveyor belt and then drop into one of several wheeled bins, depending on the items’ typical shelving. They’ll also be automatically checked back into the library using RFID — radio frequency identification — barcodes, releasing any hold on an account. Since the return bins will also be spring-loaded, library staff can avoid repetitively bending down to retrieve books.
“The amount of time they (staff) spend checking in a material, that part’s gone. Now they could be shelving these materials, putting these materials back on the shelf, so our patrons who are looking for these books can find them a lot faster,” he said.
