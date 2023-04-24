Terri Livesey (from left), Jason Andrews and Allen Ramsey were three of many RIO Revolution members that volunteered to serve food at Saturday’s Street Outreach Services Day at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center.
Blount County Good Neighbors, Helping Mamas Knoxville and Habitat for Humanity were three of approximately 30 partner organizations attending Saturday’s Street Outreach Services Day presented by A Place to Stay.
Two laundry and shower trailers were on hand Saturday. Betsy Williamson was helping to oversee the operation of the trailers, here standing in the Chilhowee Baptist Association Missions Trailer with the Beech Grove Baptist Church trailer sitting along side. The trailers are on call for natural disasters but are also used for events like Saturday's Street Outreach Services Day.
Fresh fruits and vegetables were on hand for people attending the Street Outreach Services Day at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center Saturday.
Scott Keller | The Daily Times
Scott Keller | The Daily Times
“The Money Room” was an area set aside for area colleges and financial aid providers to explain the services they offered at Street Outreach Services Day.
Scott Keller | The Daily Times
Scott Keller | The Daily Times
A Street Outreach Services Day was held on Saturday, April 22 through the efforts of A Place to Stay, a local nonprofit. The event was held at Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center in Alcoa, with all available services free of charge.
A Place to Stay teamed up with several other organizations to offer haircuts, hot meal, case management, clothing, books, eyeglasses, job services, bikes, legal assistance, showers, snack bags, hygiene bags and resume assistance.
The first SOS Day was held in the summer of 2021. Locations have included the Blount County Public Library, New Hope Baptist Church, the MLK Center and also Chilhowee Baptist Center.
A Place to Stay was formed in 2019 and got its nonprofit status in 2020.
