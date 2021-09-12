South Blount County Utility District will begin performing maintenance on water lines in a large area of its system at 2 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14. The work is expected to continue through Friday, Sept. 17.
Officials with South Blount County Utility District say the work will take place in the Four Mile area. Calderwood Highway, Morganton Road, Henry Lane and Blockhouse Road all could be affected.
Residents of the area could "notice periods of low pressure and/or cloudy or muddy water," officials said. These conditions will be temporary and the water will return to normal.
Anyone with questions or problems can call the South Blount County Utility District Office at 865-982-3560.
