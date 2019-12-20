Community leaders gathered with South Blount Utility District employees Friday morning to commemorate the start of construction on the utility company’s new Customer Service and Operations Center on Partnership Parkway.
“In the county, we’re just growing by leaps and bounds,” said Shay Trembley, public relations contact for SBCUD. “We’ve got neighborhoods going in all over the place, so (this construction) will definitely allow us to grow with the county for the foreseeable future.”
Official talks about building a new center began at a June meeting with county commissioners and utility senior management. After plans were solidified in August, the utility company moved to purchase land and start construction by the end of the year, Trembley said.
To pay for the property purchase and facility construction, SBCUD is refinancing its existing 2009 bonds with 2019 waterworks revenue bonds. Refinancing will allow the district to build a new facility while preventing changes to customer dues and saving annually an estimated average of $320,000 in interest, a November press release stated.
“We want to make sure that as we’re growing and improving and (the customers) are seeing all these changes in their service area, that their rates are staying the same,” Trembley said.
Costs not covered by the bond refinance will come from the utility district’s operational reserves, or fund balance, Trembley said.
Friday’s groundbreaking ceremony — attended by Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell along with state Reps. Jerome Moon and Bob Ramsey — came just two weeks after construction started at the site.
The 12-acre facility will consist of two buildings: a 10,000-square-foot main building and a 21,000-square-foot warehouse.
The main building will serve as an office for 10 to 12 customer service representatives to process payments, answer phone calls and assist contractors who need site approval. Customers who want to walk in to pay their bills or report outages also would do so in the main building, Trembley said.
The utility purchased the current Customer Service and Operations Center on West Lamar Alexander Parkway 27 years ago.
“Right now our office is completely full,” said Al Scott, SBCUD district manager. “Our growth is very limited to where we’re at. This (building) basically puts us to the next century.”
Studio Four Design, a Knoxville-based architecture firm, designed the building, and Evans-Ailey Construction is tasked with building and development. Construction is expected to take 330 calendar days — putting completion in late October or early November 2020.
The utility will post updates on construction to its website as the site progresses.
