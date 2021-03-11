The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) this week recognized South Blount County Utility District for its water quality performance in the the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Area-Wide Optimization Program (AWOP).
AWOP is a national program that seeks to increase public health by assessing water treatment facilities.
"The program promotes water quality and monitoring goals that exceed regulatory requirements, as well as improving relations between states and drinking water systems," an SBCUD press release stated.
TDEC recognized SBCUD for achieving national goals for its microbial optimization performance during the program in 2020.
“We are proud to announce this achievement by the South Blount County Utility District,” TDEC Deputy Commissioner Greg Young said in the press release. “This program helps ensure clean water by establishing national goals in water quality and demonstrates a commitment to public health.”
