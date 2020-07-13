South Blount Utility District is hosting a "Save Our Summer" blood drive on July 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
All donors are required to wear face masks and to make appointments online at tndonor.org or by phone at 865-524-3074.
All donors are entered to win a $500 monthly e-card drawing. They also will take home a MEDIC Regional Blood Center gift and Texas Roadhouse coupon.
South Blount Utility District is at 808 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway.
