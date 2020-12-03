After nearly a year of construction, South Blount Utility District will move on Monday, Dec. 7, into its new facility at 320 Partnership Parkway in Maryville.
The current facility at 808 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway in Maryville will close its doors today.
“It’s kind of cramped,” SBUD spokeswoman Shay Trembley said about the old facility. “This (new building) will be plenty of room for any customer who wants to come in.”
The property consists of two buildings: a 10,000-square-foot main customer service and operations center and a 21,000-square-foot warehouse.
The main building will serve as an office for customer service representatives to process payments, answer phone calls and assist contractors who need site approval. Customers who want to walk in to pay their bills or report outages in person also would do so in the main building, Trembley said.
Studio Four Design, a Knoxville-based architecture firm, designed the building, and Evans-Ailey Construction built the facilities and developed the 12-acre property.
“It’s cool,” Trembley said recently as workers were wrapping up construction. “It’s really fun seeing it all come together.”
The new facility cost $4,097,000, which came from refinancing existing 2009 bonds with 2019 waterworks revenue bonds.
Trembley said refinancing allowed the district to save an estimated average of $80,000 annually and prevent any changes to customer dues.
Costs not covered by the bond refinance came from the utility district’s operational reserves, or fund balance, Trembley said.
“It’s a good feeling moving into this to know that we’re not carrying a baggage of debt or things to pay off with it,” Trembley said.
Official talks about building a new center began at a June 2019 meeting with county commissioners and utility senior management. After plans were solidified in August 2019, the utility company moved to purchase land and start construction by the end of the year, Trembley said.
South Blount broke ground on the facility in December 2019. Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell along with state Reps. Jerome Moon and Bob Ramsey attended the groundbreaking ceremony.
“Our service area is huge. We’ve got 500 or 600 miles of pipe that stretch because of the area we serve,” Trembley said. “It’s a lot, so being able to staff more guys to be out in the field to respond to things quick and to keep up with the pace as the county just expands by leaps and bounds every day, it’s crazy.”
The new building is equipped with a meeting room and a board room — two features the old building lacked. The facility has a kitchen, extra offices for potential hires and a larger lobby, equipped with bulletproof glass for tellers.
“It’s easier to get in and out of this facility, no doubt, than where we were,” Trembley said. “And we’re literally less than four miles down the road from where we were, so logistically, it’s in the same realm of where we were located prior, but we have way more space.”
SBUD District Manager Al Scott told The Daily Times at last year’s groundbreaking event that the new facility puts South Blount “into the next century.”
Added Trembley: “We’re looking at decades down the road being planned for. If we need to expand in any way imaginable we can do it right here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.