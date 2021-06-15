It was a cause for celebration Tuesday as South Blount Utility District held the grand opening of its new customer service and operations center.
“This place is amazing,” District Manager Al Scott said. “It’s just unbelievable to be in this new facility. We’re very proud of it.”
The facility located at 320 Partnership Parkway in Maryville is a 10,000-square-foot building that houses a meeting room, board room, extra office space and a lobby that includes rock work and a glass waterfall.
The operations center opened its doors on Dec. 7 but Tuesday’s grand opening ceremony was a chance for those who worked on the project to celebrate how far the utility has come, while also looking to the future, officials said.
Virginia Morton, the president of the SBUD Board of Commissioners, highlighted the company’s journey in a speech to attendees ahead of the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
“There’s been a great deal of change since our humble beginning back in 1958,” Morton said. “When we began providing water services, there were 1,300 customers and our infrastructure had only 80 miles of pipe. Today we serve 16,407 customers and maintain over 500 miles of pipe.”
The growth of Blount County over the past few decades was crucial in fueling the development of the new property.
Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell, who was in attendance for the ribbon-cutting, also spoke on the ever-expanding community and commended the SBUD for rising to meet the occasion.
“They saw what was coming,” Mitchell said. “There are probably only two other counties in the state of Tennessee growing faster than Blount County. So, what South Blount has done, the foresight that they had over the last 30 years has just been amazing.”
Plans for the facility were finalized in August 2019, with a groundbreaking ceremony held later that year. The property and building cost nearly $4.1 million and the complex includes a 21,000-square-foot warehouse in addition to the customer service and operations center. The new location, which is situated less than four miles from SBUD’s previous facility, includes room for further expansion, should the need arise.
“We’re planning new infrastructure needs for the entire county,” Morton said.
